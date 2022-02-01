Clearfield County Commissioners reminded residents to take advantage of free local COVID-19 testing.
Testing is now available Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Tri County Church, Clearfield Campus, 321 Mill Rd., Clearfield.
Testing is available on a first-come, first-served basis Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, from 12:30-6 p.m.; and Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The state Department of Health Monday announced new COVID-19 testing sites in Clearfield, Fayette, Monroe, Somerset and Venango counties will offer free community-based testing this week through a partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.
The sites are part of an ongoing effort to provide access to free community-based COVID-19 testing sites which will surpass the 18-month mark this February.
The commissioners said at the board’s work session Tuesday, they are grateful to the church’s administration and parishioners for helping to set up the site so quickly, especially given news that another local testing site, MedExpress Urgent Care, DuBois, ceased operations Monday.