Clearfield County Commissioners have provided additional information regarding an increase in the county’s pre-determined tax ratio.
The ratio is the assessment rate — the fraction of the market value used to calculate a property’s assessed value.
Clearfield County currently uses an assessment rate of 25 percent, meaning property taxes are calculated using a quarter of the property’s value.
Commissioners recently gave permission at its rescheduled Dec. 21 meeting to Solicitor Heather Bozovich to begin the process to increase the ratio to 100 percent. There would be no change in the ratio before 2023 because the process takes time.
Board Chairman John Sobel said, “If the county does pass the ordinance authorizing the change, it will not immediately or automatically result in any resident’s taxes being raised. (The new ratio) just enables local municipalities, the county or school districts to raise taxes if they can’t balance their budgets, beginning in 2023. If they do choose to do so, they cannot raise the taxes by more than ten percent in the first year. Those entities might very well choose not to raise taxes. The higher ratio just gives them the ability to raise taxes. It does not automatically result in a tax increase.”
Commissioner Dave Glass said adopting the higher ratio will not have any effect on resident’s taxes or the assessed value of their property –the percentage of the current assessed value used to create millage.
“An example is, if the county changes from 25 percent assessed value to 100 percent and a current millage is 24, the new millage will now be six. Millage will decrease by the same factor we use to increase the percentage of assessed value,” Glass said.