The Clearfield County Commissioners, on the advice of its legal counsel, approved entering into a settlement — the outcome of the county’s opioid litigation.
The settlement is part of a nationwide agreement with Cardinal Health, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson — four companies who are among the largest distributers of opioid drugs.
Michael D’Amico of D’Amico Law Offices, Pittsburgh told the board under the terms of the settlement, the county could receive up to $2.58 million paid out over an 18-year period.
Of the $1 billion slated to go to Pennsylvania, 70 percent of the sum will go to county governments and 15 percent of the funds, each, to the commonwealth and counties with pending lawsuits, including Clearfield.
D’Amico said the county’s share was determined using factors that showed the impact of the crisis on it. Criteria included the total number of opioid deaths in the county, the amount of anti-overdose medications administered by first responders, the total number of opioid-related hospitalizations and the total amount of prescription opioids dispensed between 2006-2014.
The settlement also contains provisions to limit pharmaceutical companies from engaging in deceptive marketing practices — which a press release from the legal firm said was at the root of creating the epidemic.
“We are keenly aware the settlement amount allocated to Clearfield County is insufficient to fully abate the opioid crisis,” D’Amico said. “However, the settlement will allow Clearfield County to begin a process designed to curb opioid addiction and death. In arriving at their decision to opt into the settlement, the commissioners also considered the risks of not joining the settlement — recognizing three major opioid pharmaceutical companies have filed for bankruptcy and the Supreme Court of Oklahoma just tossed out a $465 million verdict in an opioid case against Johnson & Johnson.”
The county had to make a decision on whether to opt into the settlement by Jan. 2. D’Amico said if the settlement is approved, those opting in could see their first payments during 2022.
He congratulated the commissioners for having the foresight to bring a lawsuit four years ago. “It was a bold move, a trailblazing idea to file a suit to recover expenses related to treating the opioid epidemic,” D’Amico said.
The board said if the county receives the payout, they hope to establish a treatment program using the yearly stipend. “Although I think the settlement is a little low, the money can be used to help residents that need help and the court system,” Commissioner Tony Scotto said.
Chairman John Sobel said, “I am also disappointed in the amount, but I think Clearfield County can use the funds — this county has been terribly affected by the opioid crisis. The amount of money received yearly could create a program that would last close to a generation. The problem won’t be solved overnight, but at least this amount could make a dent in it.”
Commissioner Dave Glass said he was also in favor of accepting the settlement even though he too hoped the amount would be higher.
Executive Director for the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission Susan Ford said the agency supports the county signing on.
“Our budget has blown up every year since the opioid crisis started. We need more money to treat residents every year. This would be welcome in providing prevention programs that are sorely needed in this area,” Ford said.
Sobel also noted the settlement includes a separate fund to pay legal costs associated with the litigation. The county will not have to use any of the settlement dollars it receives to pay legal fees associated with its suit.