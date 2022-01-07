The Clearfield County Commissioners approved a number of appointments to boards and authorities at Tuesday’s meeting.
The board reappointed Jeff Bellmore to a five-year term on the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority.
Paul Bojalad was reappointed to a three-year term on Community Connections. The commissioners authorized five-year term reappointments on the Clearfield County Housing Authority for Terry Narehood and Lisa Kovalick.
Leland Condon was appointed to a four-year term on the Clearfield County Planning Commission. There is also a vacant position on the board.
Deb Bowers was appointed to a three-year term on the Clearfield County Public Library Board. There is also a vacant seat on the board.
Clearfield County Planning and Solid Waste Department Director Jodi Brennan was reappointed to the Headwaters Resource Conservation and Development Council. Cody Fye was reappointed to a three-year term on the Curwensville Lake Authority.
Bernie Owens was appointed and David King was reappointed to five-year terms on the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority.