Clearfield County Commissioners held a very brief meeting Tuesday where the board approved a memorandum of understanding, two agreements and one new hire.
The commissioners authorized a MOU with Community Connections. Solicitor Heather Bozovich said the company provides an early intervention program pertaining to suspected child abuse for the county’s Children and Youth Services program.
Two agreements were accepted by the board. One was for the purchase of service agreement with Parkside Psychological Associates LLC which provides counseling services for CYS during the period of July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
The other, an agreement with Teresa Ditty to provide nursing services at the discretion of the warden at the Clearfield County Jail, is contingent on Ditty’s acceptance of the contract and the solicitor’s approval.
The board approved the hiring of Talon Hoover as a full-time emergency services dispatcher for the 911 Center, effective Jan. 5.
A reminder was issued by the commissioners concerning the board’s reorganizational meeting. The meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 4 beginning at 10 a.m.
Commissioner Tony Scotto wished all county residents a safe, healthy and prosperous New Year.
Chairman John Sobel echoed his statements saying he hopes the pandemic will be under control in the coming year and that 2022 will be a better year.