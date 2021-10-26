Clearfield County Commissioners reminded county residents about services available to help pay their rent.
Central Pennsylvania Community Action Executive Director Michelle Stiner praised her employees for their work and dedication to keep the agency’s programs operating.
“It has been a challenging two years. Our staff has done a tremendous job keeping programs going and serving county residents.”
She told the board about crisis support for renters who have fallen behind or are having difficulties paying their rent. Funding to keep people housed can be provided to landlords through the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance program, Stiner said. She said she requests those needing the program should contact their landlords to make them aware they have applied for aid.
Commissioner Dave Glass said there are a lot of misconceptions about the program and whether the funding assistance is provided to tenants. Stiner said payments are sent directly to landlords. Money can also be awarded for things like late fees and utilities.
“Things that fall into housing stability,” she explained.
Commissioner John Sobel said when the first round of pandemic funding was provided, funding for rent was not included.
Stiner said the process to request funding may take some time but those who need rental payment help should be persistent.
“It may take time to get an appointment but again renters should let their landlords know they are working with us,” she said.