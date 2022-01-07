In preparation for the nation’s celebration of its 250th birthday, the Clearfield County Commissioners approved a resolution supporting the commonwealth’s commission for the United State’s Semiquincentennial.
The United States will observe the anniversary of its founding in 2026.
The board said the AMERICA250PA effort was formed in 2018 to begin planning and developing commemorations in each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties as part of the national campaign.
Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority Director Josiah Jones was on hand to support the commissioners’ approval of the resolution.
The resolution states, “Whereas, the Pennsylvania legislature and governor created AMERICA250PA in 2018 to plan, encourage, develop and coordinate the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the United States and Pennsylvania’s integral role in that event and the role of its people on the nation’s past, present and future.
“AMERICA250PA hopes to engage all Pennsylvanians and all 67 counties through their many signature and officially recognized programs, projects and events over the next five years by inspiring future leaders and celebrating all Pennsylvanians’ contributions to the nation over the last 250 years.
“By adoption of AMERICA250PA’s four pillars of EPIC, we hope to educate, preserve, innovate and celebrate.”
The commissioners said a group of Clearfield County volunteers will be appointed to work with the America250PA.
In September, the commissioners appointed Julie Houston of Morrisdale, who is also member of the Clearfield County Historical Society, to the America250PA County Advisory Committee to help with the planning.
“There will also be other opportunities for residents to get involved,” Chairman John Sobel said.