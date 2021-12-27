Clearfield County Commissioners adopted the 2022 budget of more than $44 million with no tax increase.
At its recent meeting, the board noted the spending plan is balanced with both income and expenses totaling $44,046,625.
Tax structure was retained at 25 mills. A resident whose home is valued at $100,000 will pay $625 in county real estate taxes.
The commissioners provided a breakdown of the budget. It includes $25,171,437 in revenue and operating costs for the general fund; $242,000 in liquid fuels funds income and expenditures; and $45,000 for the hazardous materials revenue and expenses.
American Rescue Plan has $7,697,177 in revenue and expenditures; $633.717 in debt service income and expenses; $1,854,778 for the 911 fund revenue and operating costs; hotel tax $750,000 in remunerations and expenditures.
Records improvement, $18,000 in income and expenses; Community Development Block Grant, $1,480,967 in revenue and expenditures; domestic relations, $1,655,727 in remunerations and operating costs; and children and youth services, $8,989,907 in income and expenses.
The commissioners noted at the board’s Nov. 23 meeting, they and Chief Clerk Lisa McFadden had worked hard to present a balanced proposed budget.