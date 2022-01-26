PENFIELD — This year’s WinterFest’22 is this weekend, Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, at Parker Dam State Park. The event is hosted by the Clearfield YMCA, with many activities for everyone.
The family fun starts with a Freeze Your Gizzard 5K run at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
At 10:30 a.m. are “Learn to Ice Skate” lessons.
A cornhole tournament will be held at noon, and teams need to pre-register at the YMCA.
At 12:30 p.m., take a cross country ski lesson or try snowshoeing.
Bring your dog out for a dog show at 3 p.m. All dogs must be on a leash and will compete in categories such as best trick, owner look-a-like, best winter wear, and a few others.
The concession stand and restroom facilities will always be open.
Sunday’s events begin at 11 a.m. with an ice harvesting exhibition.
At 12:30 p.m. learn about ice fishing.
The kids Snow Box Derby gets underway at 1 p.m. on the top of Avalanche Hill. Folks can also try on snowshoes and take them for a walk.
Learn about how to rescue someone who falls through the ice at 1:30 p.m.
See how far you can sling a frozen salami at 2 p.m. at the Salami Sling.
Bring your bikini or Speedo and run in the “Almost” Naked Mile at 3 p.m. Hats and mittens are permitted.
The festival ends with the annual Polar Bear Plunge at 4 p.m.
There is still time to register if you dare to take the plunge by calling the Y at 814-765-5521.
Both days a concession stand will be open and all activities planned will take place. Ice skate rentals, snow shoes, and cross country skis will be available. Come out and play at this year’s WinterFest’22.