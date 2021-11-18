PHILIPSBURG — The fearless will unite for the 2021 Polar Bear Plunge, a fundraising event benefiting the YMCA of Centre County.
The 19th annual plunge, scheduled for Dec. 4 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., attracts a wide variety of people, according to YMCA of Centre County Development Director Theresa Mast. Past ages range from younger children to senior citizens. People need only courage and a benevolent attitude to participate.
“You just have to have a little bit of bravery and a very generous heart to come out on what’s sure to be a cold day in December and jump in the water,” Mast said.
Unlike in past years, there are two locations, according to Mast. Moshannon Valley locals may prefer the chilling waters of Black Moshannon State Park, 4216 Beaver Rd., Philipsburg. However, participants can also choose to take a dip in Penns Creek at Grace United Church of Christ, 118 Two Steeples Ln., Spring Mills.
The past several years, the plunge has been held at Black Moshannon State Park. Water temperatures typically hover in the 30s to 40s, Mast estimated. It is not unheard of to encounter an icy layer in need of breaking.
Check-in and registration begins at 10 a.m. There will be costume judging from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. after which people will venture into the cold water.
There are various challenges for plungers. The Super Plunge, sponsored by DiamondBack and MilliporeSigma, involves raising at least $300 and taking the plunge three times. Those who raise $500 are entered to win a choice of a television or two-hour guided fly fishing tour. Plungers who have obtained $150 will receive a beanie hat.
Schools can also get involved with a team or individual stepping forward for the plunge. The district raising the most receives the Cool School Polar Bear trophy for displaying and bragging rights.
Additional awards are for the best costume, most money raised by an individual and most money raised by a team.
About three weeks prior, the plunge already had around 60 people registered, Mast reported. The plunge does provide a virtual option, with participants able to select their own cold water location. For more information about registration or to support a plunger, visit https://www.ymcaofcentrecounty.org/event/polar-bear-plunge/.
Mast is excited to inch back toward normalcy. Pandemic-related restrictions forced the YMCA to cap the number of participants last year.
“Fortunately, at least so far, we don’t have any of those restrictions for outdoor events this year, so we’re hoping to have a good comeback,” Mast said.