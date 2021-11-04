COALPORT — The 2021 Streetscape Basket Raffle fundraiser sponsored by the Coalport Streetscape Committee will be held Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Coalport firehall, 946 Water St., Coalport.
Streetscape committee member Mary Sue Hoey said, “This year’s basket party is being redesigned due to health concerns. After not being able to have the 2020 fundraiser, the committee decided we could not miss another year. Instead of the sit-down dessert bar and gathering that has been part of the event in previous years, this raffle will be a walk through without any eating and socializing area.”
She said the committee believes that because of local health concerns a large gathering is not advisable at this time.
“We have expanded the event to two days. It will be held Friday, Nov. 12 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13 from noon to 4 p.m.
Tickets are $5 each. Hoey said, “There will be lots of lovely baskets with great prizes in them including a lottery tree and a specials table including a five-cubic-foot chest freezer, a microwave and a three-burner gas grill.”
The door prize is a Bissell carpet cleaner.
Winners will be notified following the basket drawing, Saturday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m.
Hoey said the committee would be appreciative if those attending wear masks and observe social distancing.
For additional information or to donate a basket contact Hoey at 814-672-3556 or Kathy Holes at 814-672-3518.