COALPORT — For the third time this month, Coalport Borough Council advertised for a meeting to reorganize — but again failed to restructure.
The meeting was originally scheduled for Monday but because of inclement weather, was moved to Wednesday.
Gerald W. Spaid, who was elected to both the tax collector and borough council posts in the Nov. 2 municipal election, refuses to give up one of the positions as required by the state Borough Code.
Only Spaid and Andrew Manges were in attendance at the meeting. Spaid said they had requested the meeting because council needs to move forward with organizing. He also noted that he and Manges fulfill the quorum required for council to meet because they are currently the only two qualified council members.
Mayor Peggy Maddalena did not attend the meeting, and no members of the public were present.
Both Manges and Spaid were elected to four-year seats on council in November. John Shawley was also elected, but has since tendered a resignation to council. That resignation has yet to be accepted by council because there has not been a meeting.
Two two-year council positions did not have a candidate on the November ballot and remain open.
Spaid said at the meeting he intends to retain both positions and has been advised by his attorney that he is able to do so.
“My attorney has advised me to more forward as a councilor,” Spaid said. He refused to identify the name of his legal counsel.
Spaid received 70 votes for the tax collector position and 32 for the council seat from 92 borough residents who cast votes in the Nov. 2 municipal election. There were three candidates on the ballot for four vacant council posts.
He said he has filed an affidavit of residency and has received the oath of office to serve as a member of council.
“Councilman Manges is a qualified councilor and so am I. I am qualified as a borough councilor with the receipt of the oath of office,” Spaid said.
Spaid said he does not intend to resign from council.
“The people elected me and I will not slap them in the face by submitting a resignation,” Spaid said.
Pennsylvania News Media Association Media Law Counsel Melissa Melewsky said in a telephone interview on Thursday that, to hold two elected positions simultaneously within a municipality is inconsistent with the state’s Borough Code. The code states an eligible resident may only hold one elected position at a time, although it would be up to Coalport residents to take action against Spaid by filing a petition with the local courts.
“There is no oversight agency for the Borough Code. The Borough Code is citizen-enforced, so it would be up to the citizens to take action,” Melewsky explained.
She also noted any action taken by council, while Spaid is an alleged member, could be declared invalid if it is challenged.
“If there is legal action against council, its decisions could be thrown out. This is creating liability both for (Spaid) and the agency he is elected to represent.”