COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council tentatively set hours for trick-or-treating in the borough.
At Monday’s meeting, council said Halloween festivities would be held Saturday, Oct. 30. The annual Halloween parade begins at 2 p.m. with participants lining up at 1:30 p.m. at the Coalport Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 511 Main St., Coalport. It will conclude at the Glendale Firehall. Trick-or-treating will follow until 4 p.m.
Members said they want to keep the borough’s festivities on the same day as surrounding communities, so the date is subject to change. Any last-minute revisions will be announced on the borough’s Facebook page.
Council also announced paving has been completed on Wood, Spruce and Union streets. Water Street is scheduled to be resurfaced on Oct. 14. A cross-drain on Spruce Street will also be installed that day. A storm drain has been installed on Laurel Street.
An estimate for the borough’s 2022 liquid fuels allocation was reviewed. The communication from the state Department of Transportation reported the borough would receive $24,000 next year. Chairman Paul Zupich said he expected $27,000.
“This is disappointing. It could end up being less than this. It will become more difficult for the borough to do projects like paving,” he said.
Zupich also thanked RES Coal Co. for its help in getting the Coalport Community Center situated for winter. “The company got us a really good deal on coal,” Zupich explained.
Council also reported it has an abandoned camper on borough property. There are no identification numbers on it, council stated. Zupich said interested residents may contact the borough office. “If no one wants it, we’ll dispose of it,” he said.