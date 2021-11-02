COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council will have to wait a little longer to prepare the borough’s proposed 2022 budget.
At Monday’s meeting, council President Paul Zupich said he expects to receive a firm financial report this week from accountant Richard Strong of Irvona.
“I believe things are going to be fine for the borough next year. It’s been a long time since we have had a financial report,” he told council saying later in the meeting, he believed the last time the borough had a full report was 2018.
In June, council hired Strong to process the borough’s payroll and prepare related state and federal reports.
Once council receives the report, it will be ready to develop a tentative spending plan for next year.
It set Wednesday, Nov. 10, for a work session to start reviewing information and preparing the budget. Once the spending plan has been prepared, council will have to approve advertising it. The document must be available to residents to view for a minimum of 10 days before council can adopt it. The state requires municipal budgets to be adopted by Dec. 31.
Last year, council adopted a budget of just over $118,000 with no tax increase.