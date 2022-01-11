COALPORT — A second meeting for reorganization has Coalport Borough Council no closer to restructuring — especially with the recent resignation of yet another council member.
Council had advertised for a second attempt at reorganizing Monday; however, it could not do so because there was not a quorum of members present that is required for action to be taken.
Mayor Peggy Maddalena announced the borough had received a letter from John Shawley, one of two people who was elected to council’s five open seats in the November municipal election.
She read Shawley’s letter which stated he is resigning, effective immediately, from the four-year seat he was elected to — and he would not be receiving the oath of office.
Shawley’s communication thanked former President Paul Zupich and other members of the previous council for their help and guidance in working to get the borough’s issues rectified, “We spent countless hours doing all the behind-the-scenes work to keep this town moving forward, and we were making lots of progress,” he wrote.
The communication noted that while many residents have been supportive of the previous council’s work to resolve the borough’s numerous financial and reporting problems, there is one, who was not mentioned by name, who has made the already burdensome tasks even more difficult.
“There has always been a pushback on every step forward this council made. We were being criticized and challenged on every move that benefited our community. We were being bombarded with Right-to-Know requests for arbitrary things just to keep us from being successful in the difficult work we were putting in. My intentions were only to help make this a better community for everyone to live in. I did not sign up to play a ridiculous game or be surrounded by such nonsense that keeps me from doing my part to help. I can no longer in good faith allow myself or this town to be bullied by one individual for his own personal game. Coalport deserves better, but it will get nowhere if the community continues to allow this game to be played at its expense.”
The letter was unable to be accepted because only Andrew Manges, who was also elected to a four-year seat on council, completed the necessary paperwork and received the oath of office, was present.
Also attending was Gerald W. Spaid who was elected to both the tax collector’s position and a four-year term on council. Spaid has opted to assume the position of tax collector because the state borough code states a resident may not hold two elected positions simultaneously.
Council is currently unable to conduct any business, other that what has been determined by action of previous councils, while it does not have a majority of appointed and certified members.
Also present was Attorney Dan Nelson who said he was at the meeting at the request of Maddalena.
He said the borough’s only option to get enough council members to conduct business is to petition the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas to make appointments to fill the vacancies. He said Manges and Maddalena can approve him filing the request with the court.
“Council and the borough’s vacancy board can’t fix this. There isn’t enough people to constitute a quorum so we have to petition the court. The question is, what names will we give the court? The court is not going to compel people to serve against their will,” Nelson said.
The state Borough Code states for a resident to be appointed to fill a vacant council position, they must be a registered voter who has resided in the borough for at least one year.
Maddalena said she is compiling a list of residents who may be willing to be appointed. She and Manges agreed to share the responsibility of contacting the residents on that list.
Any eligible residents who are willing to serve or who would like additional information are invited to contact the borough’s office at 814-672-5973; Manges, 814-672-5436; or Maddalena, 814-672-5764.