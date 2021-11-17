COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council has approved a proposed budget of nearly $164,000 with no tax increase.
At a recent special meeting, council members reviewed the tentative spending plan, a combination of the general and state road funds. Income is projected at $163,600. Expenses are $109,800.
The budget will be available for inspection at the Coalport Community Center on the bulletin board outside the library, the bulletin board next to the borough office’s entrance and on the borough’s Facebook page.
Council plans to adopt the budget at its meeting Dec. 6.
President Paul Zupich provided a report on the borough’s work to restore missing reports required by the Internal Revenue Service.
“We are now down to four quarters of 2018. I believe we will beat this. We are done with everything prior to 2018,” he explained.
He said council’s financial advisor, Richard Strong of Irvona, has been working with the IRS to get delinquent reports submitted, ensure the department receives them and the borough is credited for them.
“This has been the hardest thing for council and the accountant to be dropped into the middle of a year and to try to untangle things,” Zupich said.
In other business, council discussed how to solve the problem of a dilapidated building along Main Street. The building is crumbling and is just feet away from structures on both sides of it.
Members approved contacting the owner to discuss how to best remove the structure without damaging the buildings on either side.
Council tabled accepting a settlement of $1,300 from the borough’s bonding company. Council submitted a claim to compensate it for fines and fees associated with former secretaries not submitting reports correctly and on time to state and federal agencies. Zupich said the borough’s costs are much higher than the amount the company is offering.
Members approved speaking with a legal counsel to determine if there are any other options the borough can pursue.