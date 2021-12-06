COALPORT — After taking a year off because of COVID-19, the annual Coalport Christmas parade and community tree lighting are set for Sunday, Dec. 12.
The event will usher in the holiday season for the Coalport area. Diane Andrew of the Glendale Area Garden Club, sponsors of the parade and tree lighting, said last year, the community garden along Main Street was decorated for the season but no festivities were held to deter the spread of the virus.
“We weren’t able to have the parade or the tree lighting last year,” she explained.
Andrews said the parade will follow the same format as in previous years. Participants will line up at the Coalport Christian and Missionary Alliance Church located at 511 Main St., Coalport, at 3:30 p.m. She said spectators can expect to see several seasonally-themed floats, local girl scouts, the Glendale High School’s girl’s basketball team and a number of characters from beloved Christmas movies such as Buddy the Elf, Ralphie, Cousin Eddie, the Grinch, Ebenezer Scrooge, the Elf on the Shelf and of course Santa Claus.
The parade will step off at 4 p.m. and end at the Glendale Firehall, 946 Water St., Coalport, where Santa Claus will visit with and distribute treats to children of the community.
Santa’s visit is sponsored by the Glendale Vol. Fire Department, Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post 7043 and Coalport Moose.
At 4 p.m., the garden club will offer free hot dogs, popcorn, cookies and hot chocolate. There will be carol singing just prior to 5 p.m. when the community Christmas tree will be turned on.