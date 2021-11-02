COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council has received more good news in regard to the borough’s federal tax problems and finances.
President Paul Zupich on Monady reported the borough is no longer considered to be earmarked by the state.
“When I went into the portal to check on some grants I found out the borough is no longer red-flagged. I am not sure what happened or how it was fixed but the borough is now eligible to apply for and receive grants. It’s good news,” he told council.
Zupich also reported he met with a representative from the Internal Revenue Service to discuss outstanding reports and payments from previous years. “The representative was really helpful. All the years prior to 2018 have been resolved,” he explained.
He said the IRS is missing the reports from each quarter of 2018. “The borough has the reports so it’s just a matter of copying them and submitting the copies,”Zupich explained.
He said the reports for the first quarter of the current year need to be submitted and this will also be copied and sent in.
For the present, Zupich said he is unsure of whether there are penalties and fees outstanding for not submitting the reports on time, but said the borough should know that soon.
“Things are not as bad as they were before. I feel confident the borough will beat this,” Zupich said. He also thanked U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson’s office for its assistance to the borough.
“The borough has certainly had lots of help. I am not sure who has fixed what but it is a good news trifecta here and we are grateful for that.”
In August, council reported it had made headway on resolving tax issues it had for several years. In June, council approved a power of attorney agreement with Kathryn McCosker, a certified public accountant and tax preparer to guide the borough through resolving the issues.
The document allowed McCusker to work as an agent of the borough to sort out the problems between the IRS and the borough concerning several years of unpaid employee taxes, incomplete reports and fines issued to the borough because it failed to meet deadlines.