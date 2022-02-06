COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council will not be in session this evening.
Mayor Peggy Maddalena, through borough Secretary Mary Sue Hoey, told The Progress that council is unable to conduct a meeting.
“Due to no reorganizational meeting being held Jan. 4 and a lack of a quorum of council members, a lawful meeting cannot take place,” Maddalena said.
Four meetings were scheduled throughout the month of January but council still has not been able to conduct a meeting to structure council for 2022.
Attorney Dan Nelson was present at a meeting Jan. 10 at the request of Maddalena.
Nelson said the borough’s only option to get enough council members to conduct business is to petition the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas to make appointments to fill the vacancies. He said Andrew Manges, who was elected to a four-year position in the November municipal election and Maddalena can approve him filing the request with the court.
“Council and the borough’s vacancy board can’t fix this. There aren’t enough people to constitute a quorum so we have to petition the court. The question is, what names will we give the court? The court is not going to compel people to serve against their will,” Nelson said.
The state Borough Code states for a resident to be appointed to fill a vacant council position, they must be a registered voter who has resided in the borough for at least one year.
Gerald W. Spaid, who was elected to a four-year council term and a term as the borough’s tax collector in November’s election, has said on several occasions that his attorney — who he has declined to name — has advised him that he and Manges as duly-elected councilors who have received the oath of office, constitute a quorum and may move forward with conducting borough business.