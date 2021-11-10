Visit Clearfield County was lauded for its assistance in securing a tenant for Clearly Ahead Development’s River’s Landing.
Clearly Ahead’s Chief Executive Officer Rob Swales attended Wednesday’s Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority to praise Visit Clearfield County’s Director Josiah Jones and Assistant Director Sue Swales-Vitullo’s assistance in providing county data that helped to make the agreement official between the organization and Dented Keg Brewery Co.
The company will open its second location in the River’s Landing building. It recently announced its plans to have a brewery and restaurant occupy approximately 4,200 square feet of indoor dining and brewing space for a five-barrel brewing system to complement its 10-barrel system, located in Mars. The new site boasts over 1,000 square feet for outdoor dining. Additionally, DKBC will exclusively cater special events on the second floor, a 2,200 square-foot special event area.
Swales said CAD had been working since spring to convince the brewery/restaurant to occupy the space in the building.
“Josiah and Sue helped with hosting Dented Keg when they came for site visit. It’s one thing to say Clearfield County is a great place to work and play, but its another to put the why and how in it.”
He said VCC was able together information and statistics that helped CAD show the company advantages of being located nearby Interstate 80 and in Clearfield County.
“We appealed to Dented Keg and it went a long way toward them making a decision to locate a second brewery and restaurant here. Well done. Thank you. I appreciate your help with the project. It is very nice to have a relationship with VCC and have Josiah and Sue provide the missing pieces.”
Swales said the company expects to receive its brewery equipment in April and is currently starting to work on a design for the restaurant and kitchen. He said plans are for the restaurant to be open by June. Dented Keg plans to hire some local employees and bring other employees in.
“Everyone’s goal is to get it running as soon as possible,” Swales said.
Jones told the board VCC was delighted to partner with CAD on the project.
“This was a great opportunity to work together. I think it’s important for the community to see that,” Jones said.