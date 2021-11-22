The completion of the Front Street project in Clearfield was celebrated Monday afternoon.
The project featuring water line replacements, reconstruction of Front Street, drainage improvements, new sidewalks and traffic signal upgrades recently wrapped up.
Officials from the state Department of Transportation, North Central Regional Planning and Development Commission, Clearfield Borough and project contractor Francis J. Palo gathered at Shaw Park near the intersection of Market and Front streets to mark the achievement.
PennDOT District 2-0 P.E. Executive Tom Zurat gave the welcome. Zurat explained the project was done using PennDOT Connects program.
“PennDOT Connects provides an opportunity for municipalities to be more involved in a project in both planning and design,” Zurat said, adding, “Through PennDOT Connects program we’ve been able to address borough concerns, keep the wants and needs of local residents in mind and really incorporate the community into project decisions that impacted them. Our completion on Front Street is something to be proud of.”
He thanked North Central, Clearfield Borough, Clearfield Borough Municipal Authority and Palo for their cooperation in getting the project accomplished. He said through PennDOT Connects, the borough was able to assist with the project coordination and provided cooperation throughout the construction phase of the project.
Clearfield Borough Mayor-Elect and current Councilman Mason Strouse said the components of the project represent a major upgrade that will be much appreciated by both residents and borough visitors.
“This was a much-needed project,” Strouse explained. He said replacement of water lines — some of them decades old, was necessary and the finished project made the intersection safer and the area between Front and Market streets and Upper Witmer Park more walkable and accessible. “This will better serve the community,” he said.
Project superintendent for Francis J. Palo, Jeff Muth, expressed his thanks to all involved. “They were all great to work with. I hope everyone is pleased this project is done.”