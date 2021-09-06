A 25-year-old man from Bronx, N.Y. was killed Sunday in a Lawrence Township crash that occurred at 9:37 p.m.
A 2008 GMC Envoy driven by Dila Rrukaj, 28, of Bronx, N.Y. was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 119.7 when she lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the right hand side of the roadway, and overturned multiple times before coming to a final rest on its roof.
Gjon Rrukaj, 25, also of Bronx, N.Y., was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected in the crash. He was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver and another passenger, Have Tinaj, 64, were transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of injuries. Both were wearing a seat belt.
The right lane of I80 was closed for multiple hours for crash reconstruction and investigation by Clearfield-based state police. The investigation is ongoing.
Assisting police on scene were volunteers from Lawrence Township VFC, Clearfield EMS, the state Department of Transportation, the Clearfield County Coroner’s office, and Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.