In anticipation of heavy snow that is to fall in the region through today, Clearfield Borough Mayor Mason Strouse declared a snow emergency that was in effect on Sunday, Jan. 16, beginning at 2 p.m. through today at 8 p.m.
To aid the Clearfield Borough Street Department and law enforcement agencies, the mayor requested:
- Stay off roadways and limit travel, if possible.
- Use off-street parking when available, and remove all vehicles from borough roadways for the purposes of snow removal. Those without off-street parking should ask neighbors about parking in their driveways.
- Shovel a 3-foot perimeter around all fire hydrants and to maintain clear sidewalks
- Have all heat-related piping checked to ensure they are clear for safety purposes. People should also have heating supplies to remain warm.
- Clear sidewalks and driveways within 12 hours of the completion of snowfall. Snow should not be shoveled onto the streets or sidewalks.
- Assist neighbors and friends with clearing driveways and sidewalks, and check on neighbors that are shut-in or elderly.
- Secure items, such as garbage cans, furniture and grill covers, lawn decorations, flags, etc. These items should be put inside to prevent the wind from blowing them onto streets and into vehicles or onto other people’s property.
- Immediately report any down utility or electrical wires to authorities.
The Mayor reminds residents that this information, as well as future announcements and information is available on the Clearfield Borough website at www.ClearfieldBoro.com and also on the Mayor Mason Strouse Facebook page and other social media accounts.