A Clearfield man who had a cache of illegal firearms in his home received a lengthy state prison sentence from President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Monday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Brent Nevin Knepp, 36, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of firearm prohibited, felony of the first degree, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of nine years and a maximum of 20 years in state prison by Ammerman.
His attorney Jeffrey Weinberg of Pittsburgh said the standard sentencing guidelines are a minimum of 54 months and asked that this be Knepp’s minimum sentence with a lengthy period of probation after Knepp is released from jail.
“I think this is an appropriate sentence,” Weinberg said.
Ammerman instead sentenced Knepp to 54 months to 10 years on all three counts of possession of a firearm prohibited. He made the second count to be served consecutive to the first count and the third count concurrent to the previous two counts for a total of 108 months to 20 years in state prison.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 30, 2020 the Clearfield Borough Police Department responded to a domestic incident involving Knepp and a female on Clearfield Street.
Knepp appeared to be under the influence and he admitted to using methamphetamine three days prior.
The police searched the residence and found a Glock 23 pistol, an AR-10 .308 caliber rifle with scope, a complete lower for an AR-10 rifle in a case with several magazines and a loaded 9mm magazine.
In a safe there were several boxes of ammunition for .40 caliber, 9mm and .308 caliber and numerous shell casings suggesting Knepp had fired them.
In a vault, police found two AR lowers that were drilled/machined classifying them as stripped AR lowers.
Police also found a manual for converting an AR-15 rifle to fully automatic. In a home workshop police found evidence that Knepp was attempting to fabricate the disconnector or auto sear to accomplish the conversion.
Knepp had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy-possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and is not allowed to possess a firearm.
Police also found methamphetamine, 14 suboxone pills, 19 buprenorphine pills and a small amount of marijuana.
The commonwealth was represented at the hearing by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.