A Clearfield man has been charged with criminal use of a communication facility after he allegedly tried to raise bail money through sales of illegal drugs.
On Oct. 7, Dennis C. Glace, 49, led Lawrence Township Police on a 13.75-mile police chase on a motorcycle that reached speeds over 80 mph. The pursuit ended in the area of Goshen Grange Cemetery when Glace wrecked the motorcycle and was Tased by police after a short foot chase.
At the time, Glace was found to be in possession of about a half-pound of crystal methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and other controlled substances.
He was placed in Clearfield County Jail after being arraigned in front of District Judge James Glass on $150,000 bail and charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement, as well as other related misdemeanor and summary charges.
After being incarcerated, an ongoing investigation into the selling of controlled substances by Glace continued by police. Through review of recorded calls at the jail, Glace was discovered to be talking with Andrea Decato, 37, of DuBois.
Through the course of investigation, numerous phone calls were made by Glace to Decato, where the pair allegedly conspired to sell controlled substances in an effort to obtain bail money for Glace. The pair also spoke about the events of Oct. 7, confirming Decato’s involvement in the selling and distribution of controlled substances.
Charges were filed against Glace on Oct. 13 at arraignment in front of District Judge Michael Morris for criminal use of a communication facility. He remains in CCJ unable to post bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27 at Centralized Court.
A warrant for conspiracy to commit, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance as well as criminal use of a communication facility was requested for Decato. Her whereabouts are currently unknown.