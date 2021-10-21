Clearfield-Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority recently held a safety drill at the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport.
Emergency personnel from four local fire companies from Clearfield, Lawrence Township and Curwensville participated in the Sept. hazardous materials, rescue and fire fighting training during a simulated airplane crash, in cooperation with Clearfield County’s emergency services department and personnel.
Authority Vice Chairman and event coordinator Paul Snyder reported he received nothing but good comments from participants who told him they were glad to have the experience and learn about the airport’s facilities.
Airport Manager Jerry Kaufield said he too was pleased with the remarks he received. He said those he spoke with also “applauded what was done and said it went above and beyond their expectations. They are looking forward to the next drill.”
Chairman David Schultz reported an on-site, in-person safety drill is something the airport hopes to conduct every two years. On the off years, tabletop exercises could be held to update the authority, airport personnel and first responders with any new information or changes.
“It’s a tremendously good thing and something this airport hasn’t had in a long time,” Schultz said.
Schultz said before the next drill, the authority is hoping to work with students and staff from the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center to have departments construct a fuselage simulator that can be used for the drill.