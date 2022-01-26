Clearfield-Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority reorganized at its recent meeting, retaining David Schultz as chairman and Paul Snyder, vice chairman.
Harvey Haag will continue as secretary and Dan Hile, as treasurer.
The other members of the authority are airport Manager Jerry Kaufield, Richard Keirn and Ed Bartel.
Kaufield will remain manager; Peter Smith, solicitor; CNB Bank, depository; Johnston, Nelson, Shimmel & Thomas LLP, Clearfield, accountant; Allison Jones, bookkeeper; and GAI Consultants Inc., DuBois, engineers.
Meetings will continue to be held on the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport, 801 Airport Rd., Clearfield.
The dates are Feb. 16, March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21.