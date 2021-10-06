During the months of August through October, the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission (CJDAC) participates in several events with community partners to highlight observances like National Recovery Month.
International Overdose Awareness Day is Aug. 31, a global event that aims to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma associated with drug-related death, as well as “acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends, remembering those who have died or had a permanent injury as a result of a drug overdose,” according to the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability Services.
This then leads into September, which is both National Recovery Month and Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Awareness Month, according to CJDAC Prevention Supervisor Karen Orner, Deputy Director Kelly Turner and Case Management Director Carol Jackson.
FASD includes “a group of conditions that can occur in a person whose mother drank alcohol during pregnancy,” according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).
National Recovery Month “promotes and supports new evidence-based treatment and recovery practice, the emergence of a strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and community members across the nation, who make recovery in all of its forms possible,” according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
The Red Ribbon Week Campaign also takes place Oct. 23-31, a nationwide drug prevention awareness program aiming to “keep kids drug free.” This year’s theme is “Drug Free Looks Like Me,” according to www.redribbon.org.
“A great deal of time and energy is put into strategies that will reduce the stigma of addiction, begin conversations around this topic, and ultimately lead to fewer families being impacted by this disease, and more individuals reaching out for the help they deserve,” Orner, Turner and Jackson collectively said.
The CJDAC engages in several strategies to support its mission. The prevention department is geared to help people of all ages.
“Any time a school, business or community organization requests our services, we are prepared to provide valuable information and skills needed to understand addiction, regardless of the age of the target audience,” said the women.
The CJDAC promotes community events throughout the year that are substance free, such as the Sober Tailgate Party held Sept. 3, kicking off National Recovery Month.
“We encourage our residents to attend those events in order to support our efforts, as well as individuals who are in recovery.”
Visit www.cjdac.org to learn more.