The Clearfield County Fair’s Livestock Arena was recently named in memory of a man who supported local youth in numerous ways.
The arena, named on the final day of the Clearfield County Fair, is now known as the Joe Wriglesworth Show Arena.
Wriglesworth passed away in July. Wriglesworth’s friend, Mike Kerr, said he thought dedicating the fair’s show arena where many 4-H and FFA members display and sell their their animal projects was a fitting memorial to a man who was one of their biggest backers.
Kerr said, “Anyone who knew Joe knew he supported the kids. Over the years he spent thousands of dollars buying animals at the livestock sale. He supported their efforts. He would always said things like, ‘I’m investing in the future and today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders.’”
Wriglesworth also championed projects that were beneficial to kids including numerous pancake and sausage meals to benefit the Clearfield County Fair Queen’s charities and 4-H and FFA fundraisers.
“Joe was instrumental in building the show ring at the fairgrounds. He wanted the 4-H and FFA members to have a nice place to show their animals. He wanted it to be nice for the kids so that they would want to participate in those groups and raise animals,” Kerr said.
Kerr said when Wriglesworth passed, he and a few others were looking for a way to honor his legacy and after brainstorming came up with naming the show arena as a tribute to his personal convictions.
“We wanted to do something special. We went to Fair Manager Greg Hallstrom and he said he would present the idea to the fair board. Within an hour he called back and said the fair board had unanimously approved the idea.”
A permanent plaque will be installed at the arena and a sign over the entrance to the show ring announces the facility as the Joe Wriglesworth Show Arena.
The 2021 Clearfield County 4-H and FFA Livestock and Poultry Sale was the first event held at the newly named arena. Kerr said the sale is just the start as the arena is also home to several of the fair’s livestock shows and other events involving animals.
Wriglesworth also knew kids needed an established way of selling their animal projects.
“Joe was instrumental in developing the livestock and poultry sale. He said it was important to teach 4-H and FFA members marketing, accounting and people skills. He also knew funds from the sale of their animal projects went, in many cases, to funding their post-secondary education. He was always looking for ways to keep kids involved.”
Kerr said he hopes when people see the sign over the entrance to the livestock arena they will think of the man who did so much, much of it behind the scenes, for so many youth.
“Joe knew almost everybody in the community and everybody knew Joe. He had skills where he could talk to anybody. Joe could talk to little kids and he could talk to senior citizens. It didn’t matter,” Kerr said.