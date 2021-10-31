Tomorrow, Clearfield County voters will chose municipal leaders, school board representatives, county figureheads and state judges, in the municipal election.
Clearfield County Director of Election Dawn Graham said 48,121 residents from 50 municipalities throughout Clearfield County are registered to cast their ballots Tuesday.
“The number of registered voters isn’t really all that different from what it was in the spring primary,” Graham said, adding, “We really haven’t had that many people register to vote since that time.”
The number of county residents who have requested both mail-in and absentee ballots stands at 3,300. Of that number, 2,300 residents have already returned their ballots. Ballots must be returned to the county’s election office by Tuesday at 8 p.m. Ballots can be delivered in person to the office at 212 E. Locust St., Clearfield, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Declarations on the back of the ballot envelope must be signed and dated by the voter for the vote to count.
Graham believes voter turnout will follow the trends of similar elections, with less than a third of those who are eligible will show up at the polls.
“I’m guessing about 30 percent will vote Tuesday. People don’t turn out for local elections like they do for presidential ones,” she explained, adding, “There are not a lot of contested races.”
County races include the sheriff’s post, where incumbent Michael B. Churner is unopposed. Voters will choose between Democrat Curtis James Campman, and GOP incumbent Brian K. Spencer for Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts. Two newcomers, Democrat Zachary Keith Bloom and GOP candidate Robert M. Edwards, Jr., are vying for the Controller’s seat.
Four questions appear on the ballot, asking voters whether to retain John T. Bender, Mary Jane Bowes, Anne Covey and Renee Cohn Jubelirer, are located on the backs of ballots. “Don’t forget to turn the ballot over and complete the questions,” Graham said.
Two municipalities will temporarily be voting Tuesday in locations outside of their borough and township. Coalport Borough and Penn Township did not have enough workers to staff their polls.
“The change in sites is due to a lack of workers. We can’t find enough people to fill the boards in both those locations,” she explained.
Coalport Borough residents will vote at the Beccaria Township 1 poll located at St. Basil’s Church’s social hall, 183 Locust, St. Coalport. Penn Township residents will cast their ballots at Penn Township’s polling place located at St. Bonventure Church, 461 Main St., Grampian.
Graham said the two sites are temporary for Tuesday, but will be made permanent if residents don’t step up to fill the vacant poll worker positions.
All Clearfield County polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Graham reminded residents running write-in campaigns that votes will not be certified for seven to 10 days after the election. All results are not official until they have been certified by the county’s board of elections.
Those who want to know whether they have been successful before that time should visit their invidual polling places and inspect the ballot count tapes.
“For anyone who is a winner, our office will contact them. They will get a paper that they will have to respond to,” she said.
For election results online, voters can visit the election department’s website, www.clearfieldco.org.