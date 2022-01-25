Between the #BettyWhiteChallenge and the cold winter months, the Clearfield County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has been busy.
The organization received large donations — both supplies and monetary — as a result of the #BettyWhiteChallenge. The nationwide fundraising effort honored long time actress Betty White — an animal lover and advocate for animal welfare — for her would-be 100th birthday on Jan. 17.
According to Melanie Rose of the Clearfield County SPCA, the funds totaled over $2,000.
Clearfield County SPCA operates entirely on donations, she noted. One of the largest fundraisers is the Calendar Contest, of which entries recently opened. For more information, visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org/.
With the cold winter months setting in, the SPCA has been receiving dozens of phone calls a week pertaining to animals left in the cold, Rose noted.
The organization attempts to spread awareness of Libre’s Law, which took effect years ago. The law limits the time a dog can be tethered to 9 hours in a 24 hour period and no more than 30 minutes in -30 degree weather, along with listing other tethering requirements. Tethered dogs must have access to water and shade. The law also increased penalties for animal abuse and added protections for horses.
Humane society police officers enforce animal cruelty laws. To be a humane society police officer, a person must complete the required training and take an oath.
There is currently only one officer in Clearfield County. The lack of additional officers makes coverage difficult.
“Clearfield County is a very large area for only one officer to be patrolling, and most trips have to be scheduled in certain areas at a single time,” Rose stated. “People often don’t understand how much it takes for one officer to be going from corner to corner of the county.”
Rose has been waiting to be sworn in as the second humane society police officer.
“Once we have another officer sworn in, we should be able to travel around more often and be able to check on more animals than we are able to now,” she said.
Due to the pandemic, the Clearfield County SPCA is doing much of its adoption work online. Those without internet access may schedule appointments for coming to the site and filling out an adoption application.
Any visitors are asked to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer as a precaution.
“Our adoption numbers are still continuing to rise, and we haven’t had trouble with switching over to online applications,” said Rose. “We are happy to continue to find homes for those who need them in this pandemic.”