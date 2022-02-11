CURWENSVILLE — Patrons who use the Clearfield County Public Library’s Mobile Services unit have not been able to print materials until now.
The library recently acquired a wireless printer using a grant from the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation.
Mobile Services Outreach Coordinator Rachael Bailey said, “The printer is an effort to offer Mobile Library patrons some of the same services as that of the county’s brick-and-mortar libraries.”
Beginning in March, those who visit the mobile services unit can utilize the printer at any of the unit’s stops throughout Clearfield County.
Director Kayla Clark said, “We hope that offering wireless printer services will be a draw and will encourage new patrons to the unit.”
The library is requesting anyone who uses the mobile printing services make a donation to the program. Clark said donations will help keep the program funded and active.