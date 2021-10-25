CURWENSVILLE — Clearfield County Public Library has announced its mobile services unit stops for November. The library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
They are Monday, Nov. 1, LaJose Hotel, Newburg, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 2, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Coffee N Bananas, Madera, 1:45-4:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, Nov. 3, Coalport Center for Active Living, 10-11:30 a.m. and Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post 7403, Coalport, noon to 4 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 8. Blackwood Auctions, Luthersburg, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 9, The Rock United Methodist Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 10, Penfield Grange hall, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Friday, Nov. 12, VFW Leigey-Renaud Post 8386.
Monday, Nov. 15, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10:30-11:45 a.m.; Mt. View Market Place, Kylertown, noon to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 16, Mahaffey Firehall, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 17, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday, Nov. 19, special Thanksgiving program, Coffee N Bananas, Madera, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 22, LaJose Hotel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 23, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Coffee N Bananas, 1:45-4:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, Nov. 24, Coalport Center for Active Living, 10-11:30 a.m. and Coalport VFW, noon to 4 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 29, Blackwood Auctions, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Tuesday, Nov. 30, The Rock United Methodist Church, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.