Clearfield County Planning Commission is seeking new members.
The commission is a nine-member board made up of private citizens who review land development and subdivision plans to ensure they meet the necessary requirements to protect the safety and property of local residents.
Any municipality that does not have its own subdivision and land development ordinance falls under the county’s ordinance. Currently, 31 of 50 Clearfield County municipalities do not have their own subdivision and land development ordinance.
The planning commission currently has three open seats, and any Clearfield County resident interested in serving on the planning commission should contact the Clearfield County Commissioners at 212 E. Locust St., Suite 112, Clearfield, PA 16830.
The planning commission meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. except during the months of November and December when meetings are held on the third Wednesday of the month because of the holidays. Meetings usually do not last more than an hour.
Planning commission members often come from various backgrounds such as engineering, business, agriculture and government.