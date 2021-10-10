DUBOIS — Clearfield County Farm Bureau drafted proposed policies and chose delegates to represent the organization at the upcoming state meeting at Saturday’s 45th annual meeting.
The gathering, attended by approximately 45 members and guests, was held at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, DuBois.
The welcome, call to order and salute to the American flag were led by CCFB President Bill Clouser.
Clouser introduced Clearfield County Commissioners John Sobel and Dave Glass, the 2021 Clearfield County Dairy Princess Kyra Henry and the 2021 Clearfield County Fair Queen Chloe Neal. Both Henry and Neal provided a short speech and thanked the organization for inviting them to attend.
Policy Chairman Steve Blackburn reviewed suggested resolutions that will be submitted for consideration by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and the American Farm Bureau Federation.
They include recommending the PFB hold its annual meeting in mid-June and move it to various locations around the commonwealth. Members also endorsed the meeting be held “corporate style” and proposed resolution and director and officer election and resolutions ballots be mailed to delegates to complete and return the the PFB office by mail.
Also approved to be advocated to the PFB is a suggestion that one antlered deer be able to be taken during the first week of archery season using any allowable firearm permitted for use during deer season. Also amending the PFB policy book’s regulations for weed control plants to recommend all state agencies and public utilities be required to control invasive plant species in areas other than crop lands.
Clouser said the CCFB is asking “other entities to meet the same standards farmers are required to.”
The membership also endorsed recommending incentives be established to assist property owners in controlling invasive vegetative species.
For submission to the AFBF, CCFB members supported endorsing fluid dairy milk be marketed according to its percentage that is fat-free. Clouser said whole milk has gotten a bad reputation as being fat laden when the opposite is true.
“Many other foods are marketed with their percentage of being free of fat noted. Many nutritionists have been saying milk is full of fat. If milk could be marketed with its percentage of fat noted it would be more appealing to the public,” he explained.
Three board members were elected or re-elected to a three-year term on the CCFB. Clouser and Blackburn were retained. They join new board member Rob Bradford. All three board members’ terms will expire in 2024.
Retiring board member Sam Carr was thanked by Clouser.
“Thank you for your years on the board, your service as board vice president and your dedication to the Clearfield County Farm Bureau,” Clouser said.
Leon Kriner was appointed by Clouser to fill the remaining two years of a board term left vacant by the resignation of Chris Everett. Clouser also announced CCFB is looking for a new secretary as Everett also withdrew from that position.
Members Clouser, Paula Clouser and Blackburn were appointed by the membership to serve as the two delegates and an alternate to the PFB’s annual meeting, Nov. 15-17, at Hershey. Permission was also given to the board and Clouser to appoint at least one additional delegate for the convention.
Regional Director Joe Diamond discussed a new program, Ag Crates, that will be used at several Clearfield County schools in the coming weeks. The program for students in grades 3-5 at Harmony, Curwensville, Clearfield, Moshannon Valley and West Branch schools will teach about about pumpkins.
Diamond also encouraged members to become more involved in the county-level of Farm Bureau and to encourage others to join.
“Farm Bureau is only as successful as you make it,” he said.
Women’s Leadership Committee Member Dawn Kunsman introduced the 2022 Farmtastic book selection “Barn at Night” by Michelle Houts that will remind children of a farmer’s dedication to caring for their animals. CCFB membership committee Chairman Frank Snyder reported on membership numbers stating Clearfield County needs to encourage additional people to join.