Clearfield County Farm Bureau recently donated the proceeds of its Farmer’s Care drive to Central Pennsylvania Community Action for its food pantries.
Farmers Care is a program that recognizes the commitment of farm families to raising healthy food for community residents.
The program also demonstrates farmer’s commitment and desire to help those in need. The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau supports the program by collecting food, and monetary donations, for Ronald McDonald House Charities, or other local charities and in Clearfield County proceeds are distributed to benefit the 10 local food pantries, for which CPCA is responsible.
Each year, the PFB’s Women’s Leadership Committee invites all counties to consider participating in the Farmers Care program. Each county/district designates a time, between Jan. 1 and April 30, when farmers give back to those who are less fortunate.
Dawn Kunsman of the CCFB reported the group collected more than $500 at its spring meeting.
CCFB President Bill Clouser also asked his church, East-Ridge Harmony, to donate food to be distributed to the food pantries.
Food Pantry Manager Robin Clark said the funds from Farmer’s Care will be combined with other donations and used to purchase $35 gift certificates for meat and dairy products from JG Food Warehouse, Clearfield. The gift certificates will be distributed to those who depend on the food pantries. She said the certificates would be distributed from September through December.
“Meat and dairy products are very much needed by our clients and we currently do not have refrigerators or freezers at our new location, at 1100 S. Second St., Clearfield, that would allow us to distribute those items,” Clark said.
The CCFB works with farmers to ensure farms of all sizes and types can provide consumers with safe, affordable and abundant food supplies.