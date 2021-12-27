Clearfield County Commissioners conducted a number of items of business at its recent meeting.
The board approved several county personnel changes. They include: new hire, Jennifer Grenus, children and youth services caseworker, effective Dec. 6; transfers, Steve Smith, deputy director for the emergency management agency to full time telecommunicator for the emergency services dispatch services, effective Jan. 9; and Ann Martell, desk clerk II for the prothonotary’s office to administrative assistant for EMA, effective Jan. 3; and separations and retirements, Lindsay Mattern, 911 telecommunicator, effective Nov. 24, Lucas Tjelmeland, full-time corrections officer, Dec. 3, Amanda Pentz, full-time telecommunicator effective Dec. 8, Jacob Reitz, telecommunicator effective Dec. 10, Porter Kling, deputy sheriff, effective Dec. 10 and Jared Farneth, full-time corrections officer, effective Dec. 24.
The board authorized a payment to Walmart in the amount of $20,810 per an order issued by the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas as a reimbursement for overpayment of taxes.
The commissioners set Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. as the date and time for the board’s reorganizational meeting.