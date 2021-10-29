The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation is celebrating a significant benchmark.
At an event held Thursday evening at River’s Landing, CCF Executive Director Mark McCracken, who provided the welcome to approximately 100 guests, said he was proud to be hosting the $10 million celebration.
“I have seen the fund balance values grow to where we have hit the milestone of $10 million. That is really a milestone amount, and the funds will go a long way for what we can do for the community in Clearfield County,” McCracken explained, adding just recently the fund balance’s value has grown to $11.3 million.
CCF Board Chairman Kevin McMillen said he joined the board in 2008 when then Clearfield Borough Mayor Fred Wisor contacted him about setting up a foundation with local municipal, organization and agency representatives. About a week later he was asked to lead the board. He said the goal was to raise enough assets to make a meaningful difference. “I went out and started knocking on doors,” McMillen said.
He said the foundation received a few start-up donations mostly from some non-profit agencies that he said he had hoped the board could support one day. “With that little corpus we started,” McMillen said.
He said the foundation now has 54 endowment and scholarship funds that distribute assets throughout Clearfield County. Last year $183,000 was dispensed, and over the foundation’s life more than $700,000 has been given out.
He said the foundation helps to bolster the community and provide stability to those who reside and do business there. “Clearfield County Charitable Foundation helps to keep the wealth local by supporting institutions, culture and youth. The foundation is where everyone can participate and support the causes they believe in.”
McCracken said in 2017, the fund balance of $4 million was celebrated. “In just four short years, the solid leadership has taken that number to $10 million and now $11.3 million,” he noted.
McCracken closed by noting the board would be voting soon on the 2021 grant program. He said nearly 40 applications were submitted requesting funding from groups throughout the county including Osceola Mills, Grampian, Frenchville, Houtzdale, Curwensville and Clearfield. “That $40,000 will go out to the community,” he said. “It will help youth, senior citizens and housing –that’s what a charitable foundation is all about.”
McCracken said the foundation is working to progress. He said it is studying similar foundations for ideas and plans to help it develop. “We are moving forward and great things are happening,” he said.
Members of the board in addition to McMillen are Vice Chairman John G. Soult Jr., Secretary Lisa Conrad, Trust Officer George Weidlin, Dana Beauseigneur, Lisa Kovalick, John Harpster, Jamie Straub, Warren B. Mikesell II, William Williams and Director Emeritus Robert M. Kurtz Jr.