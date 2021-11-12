HARRISBURG — Over the time span of a week, 10 people in Clearfield County died due to coronavirus-related reasons, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County reported 284 new COVID-19 cases since last Friday. Additionally, there were 49 new cases in the past week among school age students 5-18 in Clearfield County.
Blair County added 629 new cases and 13 additional deaths. Cambria County reported 627 new cases and 12 deaths.
There were 148 new cases and three additional deaths in Elk County. Centre County reported 315 new cases and two deaths, while Jefferson County added 238 new cases and two deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair – 18,699 total cases and 411 deaths
- Cambria – 20,635 total cases and 537 deaths
- Centre – 21,189 total cases and 248 deaths
- Clearfield – 11,777 total cases and 210 deaths
- Elk – 4,411 total cases and 64 deaths
- Jefferson – 5,512 total cases and 130 deaths
The number of COVID-19 cases reported in school age children (5-18) last week and total cases since Aug. 16 are listed below.
- Blair – 106 new cases and 857 total
- Cambria – 123 new cases and 1,065 total
- Centre – 47 new cases and 703 total
- Clearfield – 49 new cases and 490 total
- Elk – 13 new cases and 202 total
- Jefferson – 28 new cases and 288 total
DOH on Friday confirmed that between Wednesday and Thursday there were 10,848 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,618,870.
There are 2,609 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 600 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 29 stood at 9.3 percent.
Between Wednesday and Thursday, there were 91 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 32,279 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
For the 2021-2022 school year, the Department of Health is providing weekly updated case counts for two age groups: 0-4 capturing child care and early learning age children and 5-18 capturing kindergarten through high school age children. Case counts will be updated on Thursday afternoon for the previous week and cumulative since Aug. 16, 2021, by county of residence. The case counts presented are total case counts in these age groups and are not necessarily cases exposed in school, early learning or child care settings. The location of exposure cannot be determined but may have occurred in a variety of settings including the community, household/family, or the school setting.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Wednesday, Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 72.8 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.