Partial unofficial results from the Clearfield County Elections Office for the Municipal Election held Tuesday, Nov. 2 are listed below.
Not all minor races are listed, including those that were unopposed.
Write-in votes will not be finalized for another 7-10 days, according to Director of Elections Dawn Graham.
All 70 precincts in Clearfield County are reflected in the results.
There were 48,138 registered voters, with 17,632 ballots cast — a 36.63% return.
Clearfield County Sheriff
Michael B. Churner (R) –15,308 votes, 98.8%
Write-In –185 votes, 1.2%
Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts
Brian Spencer (R) –12,189 votes, 70.95%
Curtis James Campman (D) –4,969 votes, 28.93%
County Controller
Robert M. Edwards, Jr. (R) –12,249 votes, 71.46%
Zachary Keith Bloom (D) –4,876 votes, 28.44%
Magisterial District Judge 46-3-01
David Sean Meholic (R) –4,185 votes, 68.19%
Elliot M. Gelfand (D) –1,932 votes, 31.48%
Member of Council –Coalport Borough (Vote for 3)
John Andrew Shawley (R) –71 votes, 38.17%
Gerald W. Spaid Jr. (R) –32 votes, 17.20%
Write-In Totals –83 votes, 44.62%
Member of Council Curwensville Boro
(Vote for 3)
Michael Adam Clark (R) –356 votes, 28.97%
Sara R. Curulla (R) –293 votes, 23.84%
Robert A. Moore (D) –218 votes, 17.74%
Rhonda S. Carlfey (D) –208 votes, 16.92%
Thomas E. Carfley (D) –126 votes, 10.25%
Member of Council Osceola Mills Boro
(Vote for 3)
Susan R. Ropchock (D) –126 votes, 28%
Eric N. Bezilla (D) –119 votes, 26.44%
Benny Alfred Ritchie (R) –105 votes, 23.33%
Jeanette L. Humphrey (D) –93 votes, 20.67%
Member of Council Westover Borough (Vote for 3)
Debra G. McAfoose (R) –41 votes, 28.87%
Kimberly Ann Rake (D) –40 votes, 28.17%
Douglas R. Rake (D) –37 votes, 26.06%
Write In –24 votes, 16.90%
Member of Council Chester Hill Borough (Vote for 4)
Joshua Lee Woods (R) –94 votes, 34.94%
Charles Bernard Eboch (R) –82 votes, 30.48%
Harry S. Koptchak (D) –79 votes, 29.37%
Member of Council Houtzdale Borough (Vote for 4)
Michael K. Tomko (R) –151 votes, 23.27%
Zachary Keith Bloom (D) –134 votes, 20.65%
Lanny G. Shaffer (R) –124 votes, 19.11%
Elaine Marie Eckberg (R) –115 votes, 17.72%
James E. Twoey (D) –111 votes, 17.10%
Member of Council Ramey Borough
(Vote for 4)
George Jacob Shunkwiler II (R) –85 votes, 27%
Charles T. Howell (R) –83 votes, 27.67%
Thomas Wayne Rerko (R) –81 votes, 27%
Write-In, 51 votes, 17%
Member of Council
2 yr.
Ramey Borough (Vote for 2)
Lynne M. Eaton (R) –82 votes, 51.9%
Charles T. Howell (D) –57 votes, 36.08%
Write-In –19 votes, 12.03%
Supervisor
Beccaria Township
Randy N. Blake (D) –100 votes, 28.25%
Write-In –254 votes, 71.75%
Supervisor
Boggs Township
Sheldon L. Graham III (R) –271 votes, 74.45%
Joseph John Lonjin (I) –90 votes, 24.73%
Supervisor
Decatur Township
Stephen Michael Crain (R) –485 votes, 76.86%
Nathan L. Billings (D) –22.82%
Supervisor
Ferguson Township
Donald R. Sheeder (D) –77 votes, 53.47%
Chadwick B. Ross (R) –67 votes, 46.53%
Supervisor
Pike Township
Mark R. Kelly (R) –402 votes, 70.53%
Louis Michael Donahue (D) –166 votes, 29.12%
Supervisor 4 Year Boggs Township
Sheldon L. Graham III (D) –138 votes, 38.44%
Joseph John Lonjin (I) –132 votes, 36.77%
James Michael Swartz (R) –88 votes, 24.51%
Supervisor 2 Year
Huston Township
Marleen Meraglia (R) –174 votes, 58.19%
Write In –125 votes, 41.81%
School Director at Large
Clearfield Area School District
(Vote for 4)
Kathryn Kate Wood (D) –2,327 votes, 25.47%
Shawna Coudriet Rothrock (D) –2,262 votes, 24.76%
Gregory Alden Clarke (D) –2,219 votes, 24.29%
Mary Anne Jackson (D) –2,149 votes, 23.52%
School Director At Large
Curwensville Area School District
(Vote for 4)
Doreen R. Hoover (R) –1,221 votes, 24.81%
John Andrew Evanko (D) –1,089 votes, 22.13%
Nicholas S. Kolesar (D) –970 votes, 19.71%
Amy Marie Finn (D) –952 votes, 19.35%
Autumn Dawn Prisk (D) –631 votes, 12.82%
School Director at Large
Moshannon Valley School District
(Vote for 4)
Donald E. Wonderling (R) –1,038 votes, 24.74%
Rachel Ann Perea (R) –955 votes, 22.76%
Stacey L. Warrick-Williams (D) –827 votes, 19.71%
Robert A. Ferguson (D) –697 votes, 16.61%
Daniel Musser Perna (D) –595 votes, 14.18%
Write In –84 votes, 2%
School Director at Large
West Branch Area School District
(Vote for 4)
Jessica M. Maines (R) –940 votes, 19.09%
Melvin G. Smeal (R) –897 votes, 18.22%
Chad L. Diviney (D) –843 votes, ,17.12%
Jeremiah Stephen Dobo (D) –768 votes, 15.60%
Paul S. Carr (D) –465 votes, 9.44%
Bill Amick (D) –458 votes, 9.3%
Write In –553 votes, 11.23%
School Director at Large
Purchase Line School District
(Vote for 4)
Jean Gearhart Harkleroad (D) –187 votes, 27.87%
Scott Gearhart (D) –167 votes, 24.89%
Michele Buterbaugh (D) –158 votes, 23.55%
Michael J. Moyer (D) –152 votes, 22.65%
School Director Region
Glendale School District Region 3 (Vote for 2)
Theo Sinclair (D) –113 votes, 34.56%
Richard Gene Gates (D) –92 votes, 28.13%
Write In –122 votes, 37.31%
School Director V1
Glendale School District Region 2
Write In –235 votes, 100%
Dubois City/Sandy Township Consolidation Qu
estion
Yes – 2,802 votes, 57.43%
No – 2,077 votes, 42.57%
Tax Collector
Curwensville Boro
April D. Chelgren (R) –395 votes, 74.39%
David L. Rose (D) –132 votes, 24.86%
Tax Collector Houtzdale Borough
Joanna L. Latosky (R) –127 votes, 61.35%
Joyce A. Reed (D) –80 votes, 38.65%
Tax Collector (2+ precincts)
Bradford Township
Pamela M. Graham (R) –438 votes, 73.37%
Melony G. Maines (D) –158 votes, 26.47%
CAMBRIA COUNTY
School Director Glendale School District Region 1
Kenneth Mencer (D/R) –158 votes, 59%
Write –In, 110 votes, 41%
School Director Glendale School District Region 3
(Vote for 2)
Richard Gene Gates (D/R) –143 votes, 46.9%
Theo Sinclair (D/R) –134 votes, 43.9%
Write In –28 votes, 9.2%