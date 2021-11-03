Partial unofficial results from the Clearfield County Elections Office for the Municipal Election held Tuesday, Nov. 2 are listed below.

Not all minor races are listed, including those that were unopposed.

Write-in votes will not be finalized for another 7-10 days, according to Director of Elections Dawn Graham.

All 70 precincts in Clearfield County are reflected in the results.

There were 48,138 registered voters, with 17,632 ballots cast — a 36.63% return.

Clearfield County Sheriff

Michael B. Churner (R) –15,308 votes, 98.8%

Write-In –185 votes, 1.2%

Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts

Brian Spencer (R) –12,189 votes, 70.95%

Curtis James Campman (D) –4,969 votes, 28.93%

County Controller

Robert M. Edwards, Jr. (R) –12,249 votes, 71.46%

Zachary Keith Bloom (D) –4,876 votes, 28.44%

Magisterial District Judge 46-3-01

David Sean Meholic (R) –4,185 votes, 68.19%

Elliot M. Gelfand (D) –1,932 votes, 31.48%

Member of Council –Coalport Borough (Vote for 3)

John Andrew Shawley (R) –71 votes, 38.17%

Gerald W. Spaid Jr. (R) –32 votes, 17.20%

Write-In Totals –83 votes, 44.62%

Member of Council Curwensville Boro

(Vote for 3)

Michael Adam Clark (R) –356 votes, 28.97%

Sara R. Curulla (R) –293 votes, 23.84%

Robert A. Moore (D) –218 votes, 17.74%

Rhonda S. Carlfey (D) –208 votes, 16.92%

Thomas E. Carfley (D) –126 votes, 10.25%

Member of Council Osceola Mills Boro

(Vote for 3)

Susan R. Ropchock (D) –126 votes, 28%

Eric N. Bezilla (D) –119 votes, 26.44%

Benny Alfred Ritchie (R) –105 votes, 23.33%

Jeanette L. Humphrey (D) –93 votes, 20.67%

Member of Council Westover Borough (Vote for 3)

Debra G. McAfoose (R) –41 votes, 28.87%

Kimberly Ann Rake (D) –40 votes, 28.17%

Douglas R. Rake (D) –37 votes, 26.06%

Write In –24 votes, 16.90%

Member of Council Chester Hill Borough (Vote for 4)

Joshua Lee Woods (R) –94 votes, 34.94%

Charles Bernard Eboch (R) –82 votes, 30.48%

Harry S. Koptchak (D) –79 votes, 29.37%

Member of Council Houtzdale Borough (Vote for 4)

Michael K. Tomko (R) –151 votes, 23.27%

Zachary Keith Bloom (D) –134 votes, 20.65%

Lanny G. Shaffer (R) –124 votes, 19.11%

Elaine Marie Eckberg (R) –115 votes, 17.72%

James E. Twoey (D) –111 votes, 17.10%

Member of Council Ramey Borough

(Vote for 4)

George Jacob Shunkwiler II (R) –85 votes, 27%

Charles T. Howell (R) –83 votes, 27.67%

Thomas Wayne Rerko (R) –81 votes, 27%

Write-In, 51 votes, 17%

Member of Council

2 yr.

Ramey Borough (Vote for 2)

Lynne M. Eaton (R) –82 votes, 51.9%

Charles T. Howell (D) –57 votes, 36.08%

Write-In –19 votes, 12.03%

Supervisor

Beccaria Township

Randy N. Blake (D) –100 votes, 28.25%

Write-In –254 votes, 71.75%

Supervisor

Boggs Township

Sheldon L. Graham III (R) –271 votes, 74.45%

Joseph John Lonjin (I) –90 votes, 24.73%

Supervisor

Decatur Township

Stephen Michael Crain (R) –485 votes, 76.86%

Nathan L. Billings (D) –22.82%

Supervisor

Ferguson Township

Donald R. Sheeder (D) –77 votes, 53.47%

Chadwick B. Ross (R) –67 votes, 46.53%

Supervisor

Pike Township

Mark R. Kelly (R) –402 votes, 70.53%

Louis Michael Donahue (D) –166 votes, 29.12%

Supervisor 4 Year Boggs Township

Sheldon L. Graham III (D) –138 votes, 38.44%

Joseph John Lonjin (I) –132 votes, 36.77%

James Michael Swartz (R) –88 votes, 24.51%

Supervisor 2 Year

Huston Township

Marleen Meraglia (R) –174 votes, 58.19%

Write In –125 votes, 41.81%

School Director at Large

Clearfield Area School District

(Vote for 4)

Kathryn Kate Wood (D) –2,327 votes, 25.47%

Shawna Coudriet Rothrock (D) –2,262 votes, 24.76%

Gregory Alden Clarke (D) –2,219 votes, 24.29%

Mary Anne Jackson (D) –2,149 votes, 23.52%

School Director At Large

Curwensville Area School District

(Vote for 4)

Doreen R. Hoover (R) –1,221 votes, 24.81%

John Andrew Evanko (D) –1,089 votes, 22.13%

Nicholas S. Kolesar (D) –970 votes, 19.71%

Amy Marie Finn (D) –952 votes, 19.35%

Autumn Dawn Prisk (D) –631 votes, 12.82%

School Director at Large

Moshannon Valley School District

(Vote for 4)

Donald E. Wonderling (R) –1,038 votes, 24.74%

Rachel Ann Perea (R) –955 votes, 22.76%

Stacey L. Warrick-Williams (D) –827 votes, 19.71%

Robert A. Ferguson (D) –697 votes, 16.61%

Daniel Musser Perna (D) –595 votes, 14.18%

Write In –84 votes, 2%

School Director at Large

West Branch Area School District

(Vote for 4)

Jessica M. Maines (R) –940 votes, 19.09%

Melvin G. Smeal (R) –897 votes, 18.22%

Chad L. Diviney (D) –843 votes, ,17.12%

Jeremiah Stephen Dobo (D) –768 votes, 15.60%

Paul S. Carr (D) –465 votes, 9.44%

Bill Amick (D) –458 votes, 9.3%

Write In –553 votes, 11.23%

School Director at Large

Purchase Line School District

(Vote for 4)

Jean Gearhart Harkleroad (D) –187 votes, 27.87%

Scott Gearhart (D) –167 votes, 24.89%

Michele Buterbaugh (D) –158 votes, 23.55%

Michael J. Moyer (D) –152 votes, 22.65%

School Director Region

Glendale School District Region 3 (Vote for 2)

Theo Sinclair (D) –113 votes, 34.56%

Richard Gene Gates (D) –92 votes, 28.13%

Write In –122 votes, 37.31%

School Director V1

Glendale School District Region 2

Write In –235 votes, 100%

Dubois City/Sandy Township Consolidation Qu

estion

Yes – 2,802 votes, 57.43%

No – 2,077 votes, 42.57%

Tax Collector

Curwensville Boro

April D. Chelgren (R) –395 votes, 74.39%

David L. Rose (D) –132 votes, 24.86%

Tax Collector Houtzdale Borough

Joanna L. Latosky (R) –127 votes, 61.35%

Joyce A. Reed (D) –80 votes, 38.65%

Tax Collector (2+ precincts)

Bradford Township

Pamela M. Graham (R) –438 votes, 73.37%

Melony G. Maines (D) –158 votes, 26.47%

CAMBRIA COUNTY

School Director Glendale School District Region 1

Kenneth Mencer (D/R) –158 votes, 59%

Write –In, 110 votes, 41%

School Director Glendale School District Region 3

(Vote for 2)

Richard Gene Gates (D/R) –143 votes, 46.9%

Theo Sinclair (D/R) –134 votes, 43.9%

Write In –28 votes, 9.2%

Tags

Trending Food Videos