Clearfield Borough Council approved a proposed 2022 budget of nearly $2.5 million with no tax increase.
Council unanimously accepted the balanced spending plan of $2,487,431 — a combined total of both the general and state road funds.
President Lew Duttry said he was pleased property taxes will not go up next year. They will remain at 27 mills.
According to previously published reports, a resident with a home valued at $100,000 will pay about $675 in borough real estate taxes per year.
General revenue includes property taxes, current and delinquent,$1,060,000; local enabling taxes, $743,500; licenses and permits, $56,200; fines and forfeits, $122,750; interest, rent and royalties, $2,500; intergovernmental revenue, $164,581; departmental earnings, $82,900; and miscellaneous revenue, $30,000.
General expenses include legislative which includes salaries of elected officials, professional and legal services and auditing, $53,604; executive includes the mayor’s salary and supplies, $2,267; animal control, $7,356; parking meter services, $15,717; financial administration, $54,958; tax collection, $43,338; solicitor’s salary, $10,500; and part-time secretary, $11,165.
Borough operation’s manager salary, benefits and expenses, $86,250; borough administration, $24,443; engineer, $4,000; street department garage and employees, $273,090; police department, $1,029,720; fire department, $101,006; code enforcement, $116,218; planning and zoning, $2,000; and health (sanitary sewers), $2,691.
Recycling, $13,942; public works and general highway maintenance, $124,174; highway maintenance cleaning, $54,672; highway maintenance snow removal, $79,972; highway maintenance traffic, $38,912; highway maintenance lighting, $40,000; highway maintenance storm sewers, $76,972; and highway maintenance repairs, $20,934.
Contribution to the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport Authority, $5,000; parks and recreation, $29,966; culture and recreation, $5,060; miscellaneous, $157,964; and non-governmental, $1,531.
The borough’s road fund expects income of $367,205 from state and county grants. Expenditures total, $249,514. The amount includes costs for major equipment purchases, $19,514; snow removal materials, $45,000; and road construction capital improvement, $145,000.
The spending plan will be advertised. Council plans to adopt it at its Dec. 16 meeting.