Clearfield Area School Board approved a number of items dealing with personnel matters at its recent business meeting.
Directors approved new hires — Elizabeth Lewis and Madison Wingate, full-time classroom assistants at Clearfield Area Elementary School, 6.25 hours per day for 180 days each; Maureen Witters-Mills, girl’s ninth grade basketball coach; Kelly Swales, girl’s eighth grade basketball coach; Casey Swatsworth, varsity girl’s softball assistant coach; Angela Huff, high school student council advisor effective Oct. 5; and Kaitlyn Rose Despeaux, bus driver for the current school year.
Also, Denise Granor, grade 11 class advisor; David Ryan, junior varsity baseball coach; Sandy Bailor, junior varsity girl’s softball coach and Jamie Barger, band volunteer, effective Oct. 25.
The board also approved collapsing a seven-hour, 180-day personal care aide position at the Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School formerly held by Blair Wissinger due to a student withdrawing from school. Wissinger, a seniority transfer, was approved as a personal care aide at the Jr./Sr. high school at 6.25 hours per day, 180 days per year, effective Oct. 7.
Resignations approved by directors included Alicia Rougeux, part-time classroom assistant at Clearfield Area Elementary School, effective Sept. 15; Martha Bloom, for retirement purposes, Jr./Sr. high school guidance department secretary, effective Jan. 4; William Guthridge, for retirement purposes, full-time custodian at the elementary school, effective Feb. 2; Angela Huff, grade 11 class advisor; Sherry Warren, full-time classroom aide at the elementary school; and Lisa Redden, seventh grade girl’s basketball coach, effective Oct. 20.