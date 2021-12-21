John and Kim Belford of Greenwood Township won first place for Greenwood Township in the Grampian Lions Club holiday lighting contest. Prizes were awarded in first, second and third place in Greenwood, Bloom and Penn townships and Grampian Borough. The photo that accompanied the story published on Monday was provided by Kim Belford.
dbyers
