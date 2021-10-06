The Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission, a Single County Authority (SCA) for Clearfield and Jefferson counties established in the 1970s, is dedicated to reducing the stigma of addiction, starting conversations around the topic and providing help for individuals and families who need it.
The CJDAC offers case management, referral and funding for treatment, as well as prevention, intervention and recovery-support services, medication-assisted treatment services, narcan, hepatitis-C screening and the student-assistance program, according to Prevention Supervisor Karen Orner, Deputy Director Kelly Turner and Case Management Director Carol Jackson.
If a person has needs that go beyond these services, the CJDAC acts as a resource and connects them to other county agencies, they said.
The CJDAC has certainly seen an increase in the need for services since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we don’t know the reason for the increase, we are doing our best to get individuals the services they need, as we navigate the changing landscape caused by the pandemic,” said Jackson, Orner and Turner.
Offering these services is crucial, they said, because these people are human beings.
“Everyone deserves the chance to get help,” they said. “We care about the life of every individual coming to us for help, as we believe everyone is entitled to the opportunity to live a healthy life.”
A big part of what the CJDAC also does is provide support and services for families who have a loved one struggling with addiction. It encompasses a wide range of behaviors and emotions, said Orner, Turner and Jackson.
“On another level, there can be an overwhelming sense of stress, fear and exhaustion, because you are watching someone you love being controlled by the consequences of their addiction,” they said.
Family members most likely will face feelings of anger and frustration.
“This can cause considerable chaos for not only the person with the addiction, but the family members as well,” they said.
It’s important for families to understand addiction, that way they can try to separate it from the person they love, said Orner, Turner and Jackson.
The CJDAC offers several support group programs for family members, too, including “Be a Loving Mirror” (BALM), Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) and AL-Anon. Those interested in learning more about them can call 800-892-9002.
People interested in participating in the CJDAC’s mission can also join The Jefferson County Collaboration and Prevention Board, the Clearfield-Jefferson Heroin Task Force and the Overdose Task Force, the women said.
“In addition, there are a number of initiatives that can provide ways in which adults and youth can take an active role in prevention of youth using alcohol, tobacco and other drugs,” they said.
This can include visiting www.pastop.org, and youth can become members of a tobacco/nicotine resistance group by contacting the CJDAC.