A Together Workshop, hosted by the Children’s Aid Society of Clearfield County, will begin Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Holiday Inn Express, 1625 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield.
Sessions will also be held Saturday, Sept. 18, and Saturday, Sept. 25.
The purpose of the workshop is “Building stronger relationships and stronger families together.”
The newest healthy relationship program hosted by Children’s Aid Society, offers marriage and relationship education workshops to teach the tools needed to establish, build, and maintain successful relationships.
The fun and interactive workshop is designed for adult couples. Free meals, free Sheetz gas cards, and free childcare are included. The program addresses topics such as encouraging teamwork, exploring expectations, improving communication, and strengthening commitment.
Contact Together staff at 814-765-2686, extension No. 240, or email togetherproject@childaid.org for more information or to enroll. Space is limited.