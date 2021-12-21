CHESTER HILL — Chester Hill Council conducted business at its recent meeting.
Council heard about a request on behalf of Bald Eagle Fuel & Tire, Inc., doing business as Snappy’s Convenience Stores, for an inter-municipal transfer of a liquor license from Lawrence Township to Chester Hill Borough.
The Liquor Code allows a time period when the borough can accept or oppose the transfer, according to Solicitor Dan Nelson. Council must also hold a public hearing in case any community members decide to speak on the matter.
Council voiced no opposition to the transfer during their meeting. Nelson noted the company has been in the area for a long time.
Nelson said the council needs to make a decision at or before Jan. 17. If no action is taken, it is assumed the council doesn’t oppose the transfer. The hearing will be on the day of the reorganizational meeting on Jan. 3.
Council also discussed a request from Clearfield County Historical Society to put up a sign for the railroad on borough property. The sign would direct travelers and residents to the historical site and would be in memory of David Wulderk.
Wulderk was the society’s prior president and passed this August.
Council didn’t oppose the society placing a sign on borough property. Councilman Josh Woods also offered his property for the sign should the society desire it.
The Chester Hill Borough reorganization meeting will be Monday, Jan. 3, at 6 p.m.