CHESTER HILL — Chester Hill Borough Council is still looking to fill two vacant council seats after it was unable to appoint a candidate due to eligibility requirements.
Sam Emel Jr., who recently moved to the area, was willing to take one of the open seats. He heard about the vacancies through Mayor Billy Carpenter.
“I see how hard he works, and I offered to help if I could,” Emel stated.
Emel moved into the area last July. Solicitor Dan Nelson looked up the eligibility requirements and stated that a person must reside in the area for one year to hold a council seat.
Council asked the solicitor if they could appoint Emel, curious if the requirements differed when appointing vacant seats. However, there were no differences in eligibility requirements.
It was explained that if council appointed Emel, residents could challenge the action.
Nelson noted the code exists for a reason. Emel stated he understood the reasoning behind the rule.
Council has a 60-day time period to fill the vacant seats. “You’re running hard onto it by the end of this month,” Nelson said.
Council stated there may be another interested person. However, the individual was out on a hunting trip and could not attend the meeting.
If council receives interest in the seats, it will hold a meeting on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. to fill the vacancies.