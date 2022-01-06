CHESTER HILL — Pierce Sanute will step into the role of president at Chester Hill Borough Council after a recent reorganizational meeting.
Sanute takes the torch from previous Councilman Michael Williams. The vice president will be Josh Woods. Woods filled in a council position last year after a resignation.
The selection for president and vice president were unanimous.
The borough still has two vacancies. The two outgoing councilmen are Williams and Dennis Bloom.
Billy Carpenter will remain mayor. He ran unopposed during the last election.
The council noted the storm sewer project on Henrietta and Ida streets was completed excluding paving.
The borough typically meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. The borough will not hold its meeting at the usual time this month. It held its regular monthly meeting following reorganization.