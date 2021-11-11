CHESTER HILL — Chester Hill Borough will advance into the modern, technological world as council agreed to design and maintain a new website at its last meeting.
A Google search for the borough turns up a website with the last newsletter posting dated April 7, 2019. Council anticipates the new site will help connect residents and bring the borough into the rapidly evolving technological world.
“It’s 2021,” said Councilman Michael Williams. “It’s (the) computer age. Everybody’s on it. If you need to get the word out there, that’s how you do it.”
Williams noted he tends to be more traditional in terms of technology and will probably never use the website. “But I do believe that it would be a good thing for the borough,” he added.
Council had a few options for the website. Two of the three parties that could assist the borough were more business-oriented, according to Councilman Pierce Sanute.
Council selected Rossi Web Designs for its efforts. The cost is $500 for the design and $100 for training to maintain the website. The borough would also pay a yearly $600 Wix fee.
Another option from Rossi Web Designs was to pay a start-up cost of $1,292.56 along with a $600 maintenance fee and $292 Wix fee per year. However, council would prefer receiving training in order to maintain it themself.
Sanute noted he has used WordPress, a similar website building system, in the past.
Having an actively updated website would be good for local businesses, Sanute said. Even with the current website being inactive, new businesses have interacted with it, he reported. The website would also help the borough in terms of regular business.
“It would be helpful for us as a council too, because we can post the agenda before the meetings,” Sanute said.
Recently, the state Sunshine Act was amended to require municipalities to post agendas for all public meetings at least 24 hours in advance. According to the Office of Open Records, when a municipality has a website, it must post the agendas there.
Rossi Web Designs is based locally and is involved with other website activities for organizations like the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation.
“He’s local,” said Williams. “That’s good.”