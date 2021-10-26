PHILIPSBURG — The Centre Film Festival, which introduces a variety of visitors to the Philipsburg area and numerous films, returns for its third year with in-person screenings at the Rowland Theatre.
The festival kicks off on Monday, Nov. 1, at the State Theatre for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. There will be screenings and filmmakers visiting from Friday, Nov. 5, to Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Rowland Theatre.
Rowland Theatre board member Rebecca Inlow is excited for the festival’s return.
“Two years ago, the festival helped put us on the Penn State map, and it was very exciting to be able to introduce our theatre to people who had never been here before,” Inlow stated. “But, I think, more than that, it is a great opportunity for the people of Philipsburg and the surrounding communities to have this chance to attend a quality film festival.”
In its inaugural year, the festival was in-person. Last year, it switched to virtual. Combining the best of both worlds, the festival will be a hybrid format, mixing in-person and virtual events and screenings throughout the week, according to a press release.
Patrick Fabian, a Penn State alum, will be present for the screening of “Driver X” at the Rowland Theatre. His mother, in her teenage years, used to be an usher in the theatre, according to a press release.
The festival includes over 80 films across genres with some premiere’s. “Julia,” which follows the story of cookbook author Julia Child, will be on Nov. 5 at the same time as its nationwide premiere, according to a press release.
The festival was co-founded in 2019 by filmmaker and Penn State professor of screenwriting and directing Pearl Gluck and Penn State’s Bellisario College of Communications professor Curt Chandler. Gluck noted in a press release she discovered Rowland Theatre, “a cinematic gem,” upon coming to Central Pennsylvania.
“To me,” Gluck stated in a press release, “movie theatres are neutral spaces to engage in conversation and spin the yarn, and the theatre is the perfect place to kick off a festival and celebrate local storytelling.”
Aligning with current safety protocols, the Rowland Theatre will be cleaned each day. The space also allows plenty of space, according to Inlow.
People can purchase an all access pass, which offers access to virtual and in-person screenings, for $50. Those with less time may prefer a one film block ticket which costs $8. A block encompasses a short and feature film. More information about passes can be found at https://centrefilm.org/passes/.
The flexibility of virtual and in-person is appealing, Inlow stated.
“Some people may prefer to enjoy these quality films in the comfort of their home, but, to me, the best part of a film festival is getting to meet the filmmakers and hear them talk about their films,” she said.